Jets' D.J. Reed Jokes He'd Negotiate with Derek Carr on Jersey Number amid Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Derek Carr doesn't have to worry about changing numbers if he signs with the New York Jets, but it will cost him.

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed currently wears No. 4, but he joked Monday that he's willing to bargain if Carr comes to the Big Apple:

The veteran quarterback is a free agent after the Las Vegas Raiders released him rather than pick up the $40.4 million in guarantees that were due to him.

The Jets figure to be in the market for a QB given Zach Wilson's struggles under center in 2022. If New York has true playoff aspirations, then an upgrade is required for 2023.

Carr would be exactly that. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this past season with Las Vegas.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Carr planned to visit with the Jets last weekend, following up Monday to report on Get Up the two sides had a "very positive meeting."

However, Darlington added that New York "also remains fascinated" by the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers.

If Carr doesn't want to wait on the Jets to make up their minds, then he won't need to take Reed up on the offer.