Report: WWE Favored to Sign Jay White to Contract After NJPW Loser-Leaves-Town Match

As Jay White prepares to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, it's increasingly likely he'll be signing with WWE over AEW.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said WWE is "certainly the favorite" to land the former Bullet Club leader.

"Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite," Meltzer said. "One would think if White was going to AEW, he'd be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn't do the loser leaves for good stipulation."

White lost a Loser Leaves NJPW match to Eddie Kingston over the weekend at the Battle in the Valley event, all but confirming his departure. He's been rumored to be coming stateside for several months, with WWE and AEW competing for the former IWGP champion.

While White has competed in AEW before and has several ties to the company, there is arguably a clearer path to the top of the card in WWE. There is a lack of true main event heels atop WWE's roster at the moment besides Roman Reigns, and White has developed into one of the best promos in all of pro wrestling.

White would be the fourth former Bullet Club boss to join WWE. Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles were previous leaders of the faction.

Kenny Omega and current leader Evil are the only Bullet Club leaders to not join WWE.

