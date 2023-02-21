8 CBB Stars Who Can Take Over the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 8

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Whenever a team makes a deep run in the men's NCAA tournament, it's often because the roster is collectively playing well at the perfect moment.

On occasion, though, a standout player is largely fueling the run.

Stephen Curry (Davidson, 2008) and Kemba Walker (UConn, 2011) were two of the most memorable one-person explosions in recent years. Even in 2022, North Carolina star Armando Bacot put together a memorable run as the first player to record six double-doubles in March Madness.

Who might join that group in 2023? The choices are subjective but consider a player's production, minute share and likelihood of the team reaching the second weekend.