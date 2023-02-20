Mercedes Moné Says 'Never Say Never' on WWE Return; Exited in 2022 as Sasha Banks

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Mercedes Moné didn't take long to make her presence known in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Moné captured the IWGP women's championship from Kairi at Saturday's Battle in the Valley, setting the stage for what will seemingly be a long run. That said, the questions about if Moné will ever return to WWE as Sasha Banks are not stopping anytime soon.

"I guess people like to say 'never say never.' You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always have to follow my heart, so wherever my heart takes me is where I'm going to go," Moné told ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Moné left WWE in May when she and tag team partner Naomi walked out on the company amid frustration with their booking. She then waited out the remainder of her contract before debuting in New Japan in January, confronting Kairi to set up their match at Battle in the Valley.

While there have been several changes in WWE since Moné's departure—most notably Triple H's taking over creative from Vince McMahon—it seems she's more than happy with where she is.

Equating her chances of returning to WWE to making an MMA debut against Amanda Nunes seems to mean it's much more on the never side of "never say never."

