Raiders' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the "winners" of the 2022 NFL offseason. Las Vegas was coming off of a playoff campaign, found a new head coach in Josh McDaniels and added a pair of marquee veterans in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

In retrospect, however, the Raiders' 2022 offseason wasn't as successful as it originally appeared. Adams failed to reestablish the sort of chemistry he had with quarterback Derek Carr in college—though he was statistically still very good—Jones struggled to make an impact early in the season, and Las Vegas stumbled to a 6-11 record.

The Raiders, who jettisoned Carr last week, will need to take a different approach in the coming months in order to have a truly successful offseason. With Carr out, the team's focus must be on building for the long term and not simply loading up for a 2023 run.

The good news is that Las Vegas has plenty of offseason capital, including $46.3 million in projected cap space and the seventh overall pick in April's draft. With all of this in mind, let's examine three keys to a successful Raiders offseason in 2023.

