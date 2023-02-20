X

    Daytona 500 2023 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins in Double OT After Late Crash

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet, celebrates with his crew after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    It took two overtimes, multiple major late crashes and some serious drama, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is your 2023 Daytona 500 winner.

    Even the winning moment was cast into doubt after a late crash:

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    RT to congratulate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DAYTONA500?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DAYTONA500</a> win! <a href="https://t.co/OstRwcdmFi">pic.twitter.com/OstRwcdmFi</a>

    Not long before the wild finish, another crash delayed the proceedings:

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    It's <a href="https://twitter.com/StenhouseJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StenhouseJr</a> to the lead, but trouble strikes behind him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DAYTONA500?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DAYTONA500</a> <a href="https://t.co/fZAS4O0c0p">pic.twitter.com/fZAS4O0c0p</a>

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Oh my. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DAYTONA500?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DAYTONA500</a> <a href="https://t.co/QuYIVJjjtC">pic.twitter.com/QuYIVJjjtC</a>

    When the literal smoke cleared, and 12 overtime laps had been run, Stenhouse had his win, Joey Logano had finished second, Christopher Bell third and Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

    It was Stenhouse's third career victory. He last won at the Daytona International Speedway in 2017.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With his win at the 65th Annual Daytona 500, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snaps a 199-race winless streak, the 4th-longest span between wins in Cup Series History.<br><br>Stenhouse Jr.'s last win came at Daytona in 2017, in the summer race. <a href="https://t.co/niYIG282pl">pic.twitter.com/niYIG282pl</a>

    "This whole offseason, Mike [crew chief Mike Kelley] preached how much we all believed in each other," Stenhouse told Jamie Little of FOX Sports after the race. "They left me a note on the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done tonight. I made a few mistakes, but we were able to battle back."

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks with <a href="https://twitter.com/JamieLittleTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JamieLittleTV</a>. <a href="https://t.co/hk56hTy7eH">pic.twitter.com/hk56hTy7eH</a>

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. @StenhouseJr

    Daytona 500 Champions!! 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StenhouseJr?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StenhouseJr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Daytona500?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Daytona500</a> <a href="https://t.co/GCunfH0oux">pic.twitter.com/GCunfH0oux</a>

    Stenhouse was pretty relieved the race finished when it did.

    "Man, we were out front when the caution came out," he said of the late drama down the stretch. "We were out of fuel, so the fuel light was going crazy. I hope y'all had fun, that was a heck of a race."

    Rubbin is Racing @rubbinisracing

    In Stenhouse's radio: "go ahead and do your burnout"<br><br>Stenhouse: "I ain't got no fuel"

    The first stage was mostly clean, with Brad Keselowski emerging as the Stage 1 winner. The second stage also stayed almost drama-free until the late moments, when a Tyler Reddick slip ultimately impacted nine cars. Ross Chastain claimed Stage 2.

    The Cup Series now heads to the Auto Club Speedway for the Pala Casino 500 on Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox).