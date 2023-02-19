'Inevitable' Mallory Swanson's Scoring Streak Has USA Fans in Awe After Win vs. Japan

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Mallory Swanson cannot stop scoring goals.

The United States women's national team forward found the back of the net again Sunday, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Japan at the SheBelieves Cup.

That's now six goals in the last five matches for Swanson, making her the first USWNT player to put together a five-game scoring streak since Christen Press between Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2020, according to TruMedia's Paul Carr. Press scored in six straight matches overall.

Japan played well, getting off 15 shots (two on target) to just five shots for the United States (also two on target). Japan also had seven corners to just one for the USWNT, though the Americans held a slight advantage in possession at 51 percent.

But there was a distinct headliner from this match, and footy Twitter was loving them some Swanson afterward:

The United States has now won its first two SheBelieves Cup matches, also knocking off Canada 2-0 on Thursday. And yes, that was the Swanson Show as well, as the red-hot forward put two past the Canadiens.

"She's in the moment," USWNT manager Vlatko Andonvoski told reporters after that match. "She's not just confident and playing well. It's one of those things where you're just feeling it. And she's feeling it. That's the simplest way I can put it."

And this may only be the proverbial tip of the iceberg for the 24-year-old Swanson. Her potential is exciting.

"I wish I could tell you how far she can go," Andonovski said after Thursday's match. "I want to take credit for some of the things that she does, but she's just special. She's so good that I don't think anyone can take credit for what she can do except for Mal."

Brazil will try to put a stop to Swanson's torrid form Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET when it faces off against the United States. If past performances are to be believed, the Brazilians are going to have their hands full.