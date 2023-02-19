Triple H Says He'll Stay out of Vince McMahon's WWE Sales Talks and Focus on Creative

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Triple H is staying out of WWE's ongoing sales process.

The WWE chief content officer said he's remaining focused on his role leading creative as the company explores a sale.

"Depends on who's buying, I suppose. What the offer is. What the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. And that's not a compound answer," Triple H told reporters after Saturday's Elimination Chamber event. "I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight in some small way… create the magic we did here tonight. And to me, it's the best gig on the planet. As long as we get to do this, as long as we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs, and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent can put their passion on display and do what we do, I'm good."

Vince McMahon, who left the company last summer amid reports of hush-money payments sent to women with whom he had affairs and other allegations of sexual impropriety, returned to his post as executive chairman of WWE's board earlier as he seeks to sell the company.

Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg reported McMahon is seeking $9 billion in a sale as the early rounds of talks get underway. Endeavor, the UFC's parent company, is seen as one of the favorites in bidding. The company has reportedly received multiple offers, though it's unclear how close they've gotten to that $9 billion asking price.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, is the real-life son-in-law of McMahon. Levesque and Stephanie McMahon have been married since 2003 and have three children.

Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her position as co-CEO when Vince returned to the company.

