XFL 2023 Results: Week 1 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

The third iteration of the XFL kicked off Saturday with the Arlington Renegades' 22-20 comeback win over the Vegas Vipers.

Three more games are scheduled for opening weekend. The Houston Roughnecks will host the Orlando Guardians on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas will welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks at 3 p.m. The finale will feature the D.C. Defenders at home versus the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m.

Here's a look at what went down on Saturday.

Renegades 22, Vipers 20

The Renegades overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit thanks to a pair of pick-sixes that catapulted Arlington to a season-opening victory.

Simply put, the Vipers gave the game away, and the Renegades took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves.

In the third quarter, Tomasi Laulile intercepted a screen attempt from Vipers quarterback Luis Perez and ran it back for 22 yards to cut Vegas' lead to 14-9.

On the next play from scrimmage, Arlington safety Jamal Carter forced and recovered a fumble from Vegas running back John Lovett, which set up a Taylor Russolino field goal.

Then Vegas turned the ball over on downs after a successful Arlington rush at punter Michael Carrizosa forced him to run for the sticks. He didn't get the first down, and Arlington responded with a Russolino chip shot for a 15-14 edge.

A Vegas three-and-out led to a 16-play, 58-yard drive for Arlington that was extended thanks to a Vegas illegal substitution penalty when the Renegades faced a 4th-and-7.

Arlington elected to go for the first down on 4th-and-2 and got it. However, the Renegades rolled all the way to the 1-yard line but got stuffed in a four-down goal-line stand.

The Renegades defense had Vegas immediately backed up, though, and Arlington defensive back De'Vante Bausby picked off Perez for the second Renegade pick-six. The extra point led to a 22-14 edge.

Vegas and Arlington then traded punts before the Vipers finally found their first-half offensive form again. Perez led the Vipers on a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown toss to Cinque Sweeting. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful after a T.J. Barnes sack.

Vegas opted for a 4th-and-15 play instead of an onside kick with eight seconds left in hopes of a miracle, but Perez's pass fell incomplete.

Vipers wide receiver Jeff Badet stole the show in the first half with two touchdowns. He finished with six receptions for 81 yards.

Perez went 22-of-36 for 249 yards, three scores and two costly picks.

The Renegades won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, but they were able to dink-and-dunk to keep its defense off the field. Quarterback Drew Plitt completed 19-of-25 passes for 172 yards and one interception.

Roughnecks vs. Guardians

