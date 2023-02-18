X

    XFL 2023 Results: Week 1 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 18, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: The Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades play during the first half at Choctaw Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    The third iteration of the XFL kicked off Saturday with the Arlington Renegades' 22-20 comeback win over the Vegas Vipers.

    Three more games are scheduled for opening weekend. The Houston Roughnecks will host the Orlando Guardians on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas will welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks at 3 p.m. The finale will feature the D.C. Defenders at home versus the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m.

    Here's a look at what went down on Saturday.

    Renegades 22, Vipers 20

    The Renegades overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit thanks to a pair of pick-sixes that catapulted Arlington to a season-opening victory.

    Simply put, the Vipers gave the game away, and the Renegades took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves.

    In the third quarter, Tomasi Laulile intercepted a screen attempt from Vipers quarterback Luis Perez and ran it back for 22 yards to cut Vegas' lead to 14-9.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    First pick-six of the <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> season is a big man TD 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a> <a href="https://t.co/YZ7XhWdi3I">pic.twitter.com/YZ7XhWdi3I</a>

    On the next play from scrimmage, Arlington safety Jamal Carter forced and recovered a fumble from Vegas running back John Lovett, which set up a Taylor Russolino field goal.

    Then Vegas turned the ball over on downs after a successful Arlington rush at punter Michael Carrizosa forced him to run for the sticks. He didn't get the first down, and Arlington responded with a Russolino chip shot for a 15-14 edge.

    A Vegas three-and-out led to a 16-play, 58-yard drive for Arlington that was extended thanks to a Vegas illegal substitution penalty when the Renegades faced a 4th-and-7.

    Arlington elected to go for the first down on 4th-and-2 and got it. However, the Renegades rolled all the way to the 1-yard line but got stuffed in a four-down goal-line stand.

    The Renegades defense had Vegas immediately backed up, though, and Arlington defensive back De'Vante Bausby picked off Perez for the second Renegade pick-six. The extra point led to a 22-14 edge.

    Vegas and Arlington then traded punts before the Vipers finally found their first-half offensive form again. Perez led the Vipers on a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown toss to Cinque Sweeting. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful after a T.J. Barnes sack.

    Vegas opted for a 4th-and-15 play instead of an onside kick with eight seconds left in hopes of a miracle, but Perez's pass fell incomplete.

    Vipers wide receiver Jeff Badet stole the show in the first half with two touchdowns. He finished with six receptions for 81 yards.

    ESPN @espn

    VEGAS GETS THE FIRST TD OF THE <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> SEASON‼️ <a href="https://t.co/XyfZoZ5aQU">pic.twitter.com/XyfZoZ5aQU</a>

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/XFLVipers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLVipers</a> gets its second TD of the day and gets the two-point conversion using the <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a>'s unique extra-point rules 👀 <a href="https://t.co/i2SK5EGaCy">pic.twitter.com/i2SK5EGaCy</a>

    Perez went 22-of-36 for 249 yards, three scores and two costly picks.

    Twitter reacted to the proceedings.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Vegas Vipers blow 11-point halftime lead and lose XFL opener 22-20 to Arlington Renegades. Looks like <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> aren't only Las Vegas pro football team able to blow a double-digit halftime lead

    John Vogel @DraftVogel

    Luis Perez has thrown two touchdowns to each team today.<br><br>MVP.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Local TV reporter on the XFL Arlington Renegades: "I think people are excited to have a team in Arlington that actually plays football in February."<br><br>💀💀💀

    Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt

    FINAL | <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a> 22, Vegas Vipers 20 in the XFL opener. <br><br>Renegades had two pick-6s. Vegas had a chance to tie the game with a 2-point conversion, but TJ Barnes sacked Luis Perez to seal the game.<br><br>We'll see how fan interest develops, but that was objectively fun.

    Sia Nejad @SiaNejad

    Through 10 minutes of Game 1, I can unequivocally say that the XFL is 100 times better than the NFL at Instant Replay.<br><br>(I actually ran the numbers....'100 times' checks out). <br><br>Side note: this is a good product, check it out.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Renegades?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Renegades</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vipers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vipers</a>

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    I don't care what league it is, I will always love a fat guy touchdown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Renegades?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Renegades</a>

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    Renegades vs. Vipers end of the first quarter of the new XFL, quality of play was actually pretty good, moving clock keeps the pace of play going, it was good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Luis Perez has been in the AAF, XFL 2.0, threw the first TD in the USFL 2.0 and now threw the first TD in XFL 3.0. Put him in the Spring Football Hall of Fame <a href="https://t.co/w1r3mT3s46">https://t.co/w1r3mT3s46</a>

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    The XFL introduced a bunch of concepts the NFL adopted over 20 years ago. This is a very cool, new one <a href="https://t.co/0VqXwa2xrQ">https://t.co/0VqXwa2xrQ</a>

    The Renegades won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, but they were able to dink-and-dunk to keep its defense off the field. Quarterback Drew Plitt completed 19-of-25 passes for 172 yards and one interception.

    Roughnecks vs. Guardians

    Recap forthcoming postgame.