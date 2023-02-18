XFL 2023 Results: Week 1 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

XFL 2023 Results: Week 1 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from SaturdayFebruary 18, 2023
The third iteration of the XFL kicked off Saturday with the Arlington Renegades' 22-20 comeback win over the Vegas Vipers.
Three more games are scheduled for opening weekend. The Houston Roughnecks will host the Orlando Guardians on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas will welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks at 3 p.m. The finale will feature the D.C. Defenders at home versus the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m.
Here's a look at what went down on Saturday.
Renegades 22, Vipers 20
The Renegades overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit thanks to a pair of pick-sixes that catapulted Arlington to a season-opening victory.
Simply put, the Vipers gave the game away, and the Renegades took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves.
In the third quarter, Tomasi Laulile intercepted a screen attempt from Vipers quarterback Luis Perez and ran it back for 22 yards to cut Vegas' lead to 14-9.
On the next play from scrimmage, Arlington safety Jamal Carter forced and recovered a fumble from Vegas running back John Lovett, which set up a Taylor Russolino field goal.
Then Vegas turned the ball over on downs after a successful Arlington rush at punter Michael Carrizosa forced him to run for the sticks. He didn't get the first down, and Arlington responded with a Russolino chip shot for a 15-14 edge.
A Vegas three-and-out led to a 16-play, 58-yard drive for Arlington that was extended thanks to a Vegas illegal substitution penalty when the Renegades faced a 4th-and-7.
Arlington elected to go for the first down on 4th-and-2 and got it. However, the Renegades rolled all the way to the 1-yard line but got stuffed in a four-down goal-line stand.
The Renegades defense had Vegas immediately backed up, though, and Arlington defensive back De'Vante Bausby picked off Perez for the second Renegade pick-six. The extra point led to a 22-14 edge.
Vegas and Arlington then traded punts before the Vipers finally found their first-half offensive form again. Perez led the Vipers on a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown toss to Cinque Sweeting. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful after a T.J. Barnes sack.
Vegas opted for a 4th-and-15 play instead of an onside kick with eight seconds left in hopes of a miracle, but Perez's pass fell incomplete.
Vipers wide receiver Jeff Badet stole the show in the first half with two touchdowns. He finished with six receptions for 81 yards.
ESPN @espn
.<a href="https://twitter.com/XFLVipers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLVipers</a> gets its second TD of the day and gets the two-point conversion using the <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a>'s unique extra-point rules 👀 <a href="https://t.co/i2SK5EGaCy">pic.twitter.com/i2SK5EGaCy</a>
Perez went 22-of-36 for 249 yards, three scores and two costly picks.
Twitter reacted to the proceedings.
Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt
FINAL | <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a> 22, Vegas Vipers 20 in the XFL opener. <br><br>Renegades had two pick-6s. Vegas had a chance to tie the game with a 2-point conversion, but TJ Barnes sacked Luis Perez to seal the game.<br><br>We'll see how fan interest develops, but that was objectively fun.
Sia Nejad @SiaNejad
Through 10 minutes of Game 1, I can unequivocally say that the XFL is 100 times better than the NFL at Instant Replay.<br><br>(I actually ran the numbers....'100 times' checks out). <br><br>Side note: this is a good product, check it out.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Renegades?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Renegades</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vipers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vipers</a>
The Renegades won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, but they were able to dink-and-dunk to keep its defense off the field. Quarterback Drew Plitt completed 19-of-25 passes for 172 yards and one interception.
Roughnecks vs. Guardians
