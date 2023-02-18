WWE Rumors: Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins '100% Set in Stone for WrestleMania 39'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

A clash between multi-time world champion Seth Rollins and social media megastar Logan Paul is reportedly a sure thing for WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to PWInsider (h/t Aaron Varble of ThirstyForNews.com), Rollins vs. Paul is "100 percent set in stone" for WrestleMania, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2.

Both Rollins and Paul competed in the men's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month, and they were among the final four competitors.

Paul caught Rollins by surprise and threw him out, thus shattering The Visionary's dream of headlining WrestleMania against former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns.

In the weeks since the Rumble, Rollins has made disparaging remarks about Paul in interviews, and questioned his commitment and desire to truly learn and hone the craft of professional wrestling.

Rollins and Paul have not had any on-screen interactions since the Royal Rumble, but all signs point toward WWE building up to that in order to set the stage for WrestleMania.

Paul is involved with several outside endeavors, so he isn't part of WWE programming regularly throughout the year, but since WrestleMania is only about six weeks away, his return to TV is likely imminent.

Although Paul has just four career matches under his belt, he looks like a natural inside the ring and has wasted no time in impressing fans with his athleticism and understanding of the sport.

Paul made his in-ring debut at last year's WrestleMania and dazzled as The Miz's tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and since then he has turned in great performances in singles matches against Miz and Reigns.

A bout with Rollins has a chance to be Paul's best match yet since Rollins is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the world, and he is one of the most accomplished wrestlers of the past decade as well.

Rollins belongs in the main event scene and should be vying for a world title in the not-too-distant future, but until that happens, he has a chance to do WWE a huge favor by taking Paul to the next level on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.