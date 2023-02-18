X

    Seahawks' DK Metcalf Wins MVP at 2023 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Dwyane Beats Team Ryan

    Doric SamFebruary 18, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 17: DK Metcalf #14 of Team Dwyane drives to the basket during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    As dominant as he is on the football field, Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf proved he do the same on the basketball court by leading Team Dwyane to a 81-78 win over Team Ryan in the 2023 NBA Celebrity Game on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

    Metcalf was voted as game MVP after putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. He put his athleticism on full display, dazzling the crowd with some impressive dunks. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and also added four blocks.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    MVP MVP MVP!<br><br>DK Metcalf is your 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game MVP 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/l7NbVZkd3s">pic.twitter.com/l7NbVZkd3s</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DK METCALF OUT HERE DUNKING 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAAllStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAAllStar</a>)<a href="https://t.co/m8enyGJ2UC">pic.twitter.com/m8enyGJ2UC</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    DK Metcalf –– Celebrity Game MVP <a href="https://t.co/dVCXT0tNyi">pic.twitter.com/dVCXT0tNyi</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    DK Metcalf in the Celebrity All-Star Game 😭 <a href="https://t.co/xJuWdnG1ky">pic.twitter.com/xJuWdnG1ky</a>

    The two teams, captained by Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade and Jazz governor Ryan Smith, played an entertaining game that saw Team Dwyane mount a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the win.

    The end of the game featured some excitement when WWE Superstar The Miz hit a halfcourt shot that would've given Team Ryan a one-point win. Unfortunately, replay showed that the ball was still in his hands when time expired.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    THE MIZ FROM HALFCOURT TO FORCE OT.<br><br>But didn't count... 😅 <a href="https://t.co/qt3BNQSBT2">pic.twitter.com/qt3BNQSBT2</a>

    In addition to Metcalf's impressive performance and the late-game fireworks, some of the other highlights included Richard Jefferson throwing back the clock to high high-flying days and Guillermo Rodriguez's hilarious shot attempt:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GUILLERMO WEDGIE 🤣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/Wy8REIRto0">pic.twitter.com/Wy8REIRto0</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    RICHARD JEFFERSON DUNKED IT AGAIN 😱<a href="https://t.co/dRekfIHKrR">pic.twitter.com/dRekfIHKrR</a>

    Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo coached Team Dwyane alongside his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. He took his job very seriously as his squad earned a hard-fought win. Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe and Houston Astros star Alex Bregman coached Team Ryan.