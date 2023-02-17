Report: Vince McMahon Seeking $9B in WWE Sale; Amazon, Comcast, Disney Linked

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As Vince McMahon explores the possibility of selling WWE, details have emerged about his asking price and potential bidders.

According to Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg (h/t Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy), McMahon is seeking up to $9 billion in a potential sale of the company. Those interested in purchasing WWE reportedly include the Walt Disney Co., Amazon, Comcast's NBCUniversal Media, Fox Corp. and Endeavor Group.

However, Shaw noted that McMahon is unlikely to be granted his wish.

"Yet McMahon may not find many buyers eager to pay his price considering the shaky global economy and rising interest rates," Shaw wrote. "A valuation of $9 billion amounts to about seven times the company's $1.29 billion in sales last year, and 23 times its adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, both at the high end for the entertainment industry."

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is also believed to be among the possible bidders for WWE. The company has a 10-year agreement to hold two live events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is reportedly worth $100 million a year.

In addition to a possible sale of WWE, Shaw noted that the company "is in the early stages of negotiations for its next TV deals, and could renew its current agreements with Fox and Comcast."

McMahon reinstated himself as executive chairman last month to oversee the sale of WWE and negotiations for the company's media rights deals. The 77-year-old had previously stepped down from that position last summer following revelations that he paid millions of dollars in hush money to settle alleged instances of sexual misconduct.

