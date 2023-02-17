Packers' Allen Lazard Says Aaron Rodgers Is NFL's 'GOAT' over Tom Brady, Other QBs

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Allen Lazard doesn't want hear anymore of the quarterback GOAT debate. To him, he's been catching passes from the best to ever do it for the last five seasons.

While in Phoenix for the Super Bowl festivities, Lazard told TMZ Sports that he believes that Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback the league has ever seen, better than others in the conversation like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

"The greatest of all time," Lazard said. "Not might, no might. Drop the might. He's the G.O.A.T."

"The best person to ever pick up a football and throw the ball. I'll leave it at that."

Lazard, obviously has a bit of bias as he's spent the last few years with Rodgers, a four-time MVP.

However, Brady – now retired – is widely considered the best to have ever played the position, winning seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs over his illustrious 20-year career.

While the Lazard and Rodgers have had a good connection since the 27-year-old receiver entered the league in 2018 after going undrafted, their futures together are murky at best.

Lazard is set to become a free agent and hinted at a possible departure at the conclusion of the season. Over his time with the Packers he has 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has flirted with retirement in recent years and has been rumored as a possible trade candidate, namely to the New York Jets.