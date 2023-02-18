NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade Continues to Interest Jets amid Derek Carr Buzz

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers remains a top priority for the New York Jets even with Derek Carr taking a visit with the organization this weekend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers, 39, who has yet to decide whether he's going to return to play for a 19th season, has been heavily linked as a trade target for the Jets in recent weeks.

Those rumors have only grown since New York decided to bring on Nathaniel Hackett—an offensive coordinator with whom Rodgers won two MVPs in Green Bay—in the same capacity after he was fired as head coach of the Broncos.

Rodgers is supposed to make a decision on his future after going on a four-day darkness retreat. He is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,695 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Jets seem to be a quarterback away from being true contenders, with a top-five defense as well as young weapons on the offensive side of the ball like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Meanwhile, Carr was released from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday after nine seasons with the organization. He has also paid a visit to the New Orleans Saints and is sure to have numerous suitors.