    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Day 2 at Genesis Invitational; 1 Shot Outside Cut

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Tiger Woods catches a ball on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    On Thursday, Tiger Woods closed out his round at the Genesis Invitational with three straight birdies to put himself on the fringes of the leaderboard.

    On Friday, Woods closed out his round looking very much like a 47-year-old who has barely played any competitive golf over the last three years.

    The 15-time major winner carded a three-over 74 during Round 2, putting him at one over for the tournament and below the cut line when he went into the clubhouse. Woods closed with two bogeys in his final three holes and recorded just two birdies on the round.

    While there are golfers still remaining on the course, Woods narrowly missed making the cut by lipping out on a chip shot on No. 9 (his 18th).

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Brutal.<br><br>Tiger needed to hole this chip shot on his final hole of the day to finish inside the projected cutline. <a href="https://t.co/parTooG7ao">pic.twitter.com/parTooG7ao</a>

    Woods had not played in a non-major PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020. He still remains in recovery from a life-threatening February 2021 car crash that still causes ankle pain and has altered the trajectory of his post-prime career.

    "As far as the recovery, it's more my ankle, whether I can recover from day to day," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "The leg is better than it was last year, but it's my ankle. So being able to have it recover from day to day and meanwhile still stress it but have the recovery and also have the strength development at the same time, it's been an intricate little balance that we've had to dance."

    There are times when Woods still looks like his prime self. There were several shots Friday that harkened back to his days of winning major championships.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    364 yards. Right down the middle 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> still has speed <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/y68pjYufck">pic.twitter.com/y68pjYufck</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    So pure 😍 <a href="https://t.co/AAwXx28CCw">pic.twitter.com/AAwXx28CCw</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Soft touch from <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/g9a8PB9Q1U">pic.twitter.com/g9a8PB9Q1U</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Certified flusher 🐅 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> is putting on a clinic with his iron play <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/zflHGRv8GS">pic.twitter.com/zflHGRv8GS</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    187 yards ➡️ 10 inches<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> was THIS close to an ace <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/zPT05wuVPj">pic.twitter.com/zPT05wuVPj</a>

    Unfortunately, there were just as many times Woods looked like a golfer who needed to shake off some rust.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Bogey for Tiger Woods on No. 6.<br><br>He's currently 1-under overall and one shot inside the projected cutline <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/EyfQcTvP9S">pic.twitter.com/EyfQcTvP9S</a>

    Ever since Woods returned to competitive golf following the wreck, we've seen intermittent glimpses of both Tigers. There are times when it looks like he's putting himself back together, and others when his body is clearly failing him and he's dealing with significant fatigue.

    Despite his best efforts Thursday and early Friday, it appears the fatigue set in just enough late in Round 2 to knock him out of the weekend.