Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Day 2 at Genesis Invitational; 1 Shot Outside Cut

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

On Thursday, Tiger Woods closed out his round at the Genesis Invitational with three straight birdies to put himself on the fringes of the leaderboard.

On Friday, Woods closed out his round looking very much like a 47-year-old who has barely played any competitive golf over the last three years.

The 15-time major winner carded a three-over 74 during Round 2, putting him at one over for the tournament and below the cut line when he went into the clubhouse. Woods closed with two bogeys in his final three holes and recorded just two birdies on the round.

While there are golfers still remaining on the course, Woods narrowly missed making the cut by lipping out on a chip shot on No. 9 (his 18th).

Woods had not played in a non-major PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020. He still remains in recovery from a life-threatening February 2021 car crash that still causes ankle pain and has altered the trajectory of his post-prime career.

"As far as the recovery, it's more my ankle, whether I can recover from day to day," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "The leg is better than it was last year, but it's my ankle. So being able to have it recover from day to day and meanwhile still stress it but have the recovery and also have the strength development at the same time, it's been an intricate little balance that we've had to dance."

There are times when Woods still looks like his prime self. There were several shots Friday that harkened back to his days of winning major championships.

Unfortunately, there were just as many times Woods looked like a golfer who needed to shake off some rust.

Ever since Woods returned to competitive golf following the wreck, we've seen intermittent glimpses of both Tigers. There are times when it looks like he's putting himself back together, and others when his body is clearly failing him and he's dealing with significant fatigue.

Despite his best efforts Thursday and early Friday, it appears the fatigue set in just enough late in Round 2 to knock him out of the weekend.