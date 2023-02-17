Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Day 2 at 2023 Genesis Invitational

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

On Thursday, Tiger Woods closed his round at the Genesis Invitational with three straight birdies to put himself on the fringe of the leaderboard.

On Friday, Woods closed his round looking like a 47-year-old who has barely played competitive golf over the last three years.

The 15-time major winner carded a three-over 74 during Round 2, putting him at one over for the tournament. Woods closed with two bogeys in his final three holes and recorded just two birdies on the round.

Woods was on the wrong side of the cut line after his chip shot lipped out on No. 9 (his 18th).

However, the cut moved back to one over with Friday's play suspended because of darkness. The second round will resume at 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday before the qualifiers head into the third round at Riviera.

Woods had not played in a non-major PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020. He is recovering from a life-threatening February 2021 car crash that still causes ankle pain and has altered the trajectory of his post-prime career.

"As far as the recovery, it's more my ankle, whether I can recover from day to day," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "The leg is better than it was last year, but it's my ankle. So being able to have it recover from day to day and meanwhile still stress it but have the recovery and also have the strength development at the same time, it's been an intricate little balance that we've had to dance."

There are times when Woods looks like his prime self. Several shots Friday harkened back to his days of winning major championships.

But there were just as many times Woods looked like he needed to shake off rust.

Ever since Woods returned to competitive golf following the wreck, we have seen glimpses of both Tigers. He looks like he's putting things back together, and then his body seemingly fails him.

Despite his best efforts Thursday and early Friday, he appears to be out of contention entering the weekend.