    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Day 2 at 2023 Genesis Invitational

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Tiger Woods catches a ball on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    On Thursday, Tiger Woods closed his round at the Genesis Invitational with three straight birdies to put himself on the fringe of the leaderboard.

    On Friday, Woods closed his round looking like a 47-year-old who has barely played competitive golf over the last three years.

    The 15-time major winner carded a three-over 74 during Round 2, putting him at one over for the tournament. Woods closed with two bogeys in his final three holes and recorded just two birdies on the round.

    Woods was on the wrong side of the cut line after his chip shot lipped out on No. 9 (his 18th).

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Brutal.<br><br>Tiger needed to hole this chip shot on his final hole of the day to finish inside the projected cutline. <a href="https://t.co/parTooG7ao">pic.twitter.com/parTooG7ao</a>

    However, the cut moved back to one over with Friday's play suspended because of darkness. The second round will resume at 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday before the qualifiers head into the third round at Riviera.

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    The second round of The Genesis Invitational will resume at 7:10 am Saturday. Third round tee times will be approximately 8:40 am - 10:45 am of Nos. 1 and 10 tees. 14 players remain to complete round two and the projected 36-hole cut is 1-over 143. <a href="https://t.co/SlyL71dnDq">https://t.co/SlyL71dnDq</a>

    Woods had not played in a non-major PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020. He is recovering from a life-threatening February 2021 car crash that still causes ankle pain and has altered the trajectory of his post-prime career.

    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Day 2 at 2023 Genesis Invitational
    "As far as the recovery, it's more my ankle, whether I can recover from day to day," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "The leg is better than it was last year, but it's my ankle. So being able to have it recover from day to day and meanwhile still stress it but have the recovery and also have the strength development at the same time, it's been an intricate little balance that we've had to dance."

    There are times when Woods looks like his prime self. Several shots Friday harkened back to his days of winning major championships.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    364 yards. Right down the middle 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> still has speed <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/y68pjYufck">pic.twitter.com/y68pjYufck</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    So pure 😍 <a href="https://t.co/AAwXx28CCw">pic.twitter.com/AAwXx28CCw</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Soft touch from <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/g9a8PB9Q1U">pic.twitter.com/g9a8PB9Q1U</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Certified flusher 🐅 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> is putting on a clinic with his iron play <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/zflHGRv8GS">pic.twitter.com/zflHGRv8GS</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    187 yards ➡️ 10 inches<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> was THIS close to an ace <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/zPT05wuVPj">pic.twitter.com/zPT05wuVPj</a>

    But there were just as many times Woods looked like he needed to shake off rust.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Bogey for Tiger Woods on No. 6.<br><br>He's currently 1-under overall and one shot inside the projected cutline <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/EyfQcTvP9S">pic.twitter.com/EyfQcTvP9S</a>

    Ever since Woods returned to competitive golf following the wreck, we have seen glimpses of both Tigers. He looks like he's putting things back together, and then his body seemingly fails him.

    Despite his best efforts Thursday and early Friday, he appears to be out of contention entering the weekend.