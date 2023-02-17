NBA 2K23 Player Ratings Updated for Damian Lillard and More All-Stars, Rising Stars

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Players have officially gotten their All-Star bump in NBA 2K23.

2K Sports announced ratings adjustments Friday ahead of this weekend's festivities in Salt Lake City, with Damian Lillard and De'Aaron Fox among the players to get rating increases.

Lillard has been perhaps the hottest player in basketball in the month of February, averaging 36.1 points, 7.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds for a Blazers team attempting to keep itself alive in the playoff race.

Fox has also been red hot this month with averages of 30.3 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. The recent hot stretch helped Fox earn his first All-Star appearance, as he and Anthony Edwards were named as replacements for Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson among the Western Conference selections.

Cameron Thomas was the biggest riser in the ratings update, moving up four to a 79 overall. The third-year LSU guard posted three straight 40-point games earlier this month amid massive upheaval in Brooklyn and has seemingly carved himself out a consistent spot in Jacque Vaughn's rotation following the departure of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams was upgraded to a 77 overall as he's increasingly made his presence felt in the middle recently.