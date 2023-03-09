X

    Suns' Kevin Durant Ruled Out vs. Josh Giddey, Thunder with Ankle Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 9, 2023

    Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an NBA basketball team availability by owner Mat Ishbia, left, and general manager James Jones, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will miss Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an ankle injury he suffered while slipping on the court during pregame workouts, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Durant previously missed time this season with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee.

    Yet he played the previous three games with the Suns, who acquired him via trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. He hasn't needed much time to adjust after nearly two months away and while playing on a new team, dropping 37 points in the most recent victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

    For the season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

    Phoenix's ceiling as a championship contender is much lower when he is not on the floor, but it can rely on Devin Booker to lead the scoring efforts while he is sidelined.

