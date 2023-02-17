X

    Mallory Swanson Brace Thrills Twitter as USA Beat Canada in 2023 SheBelieves Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 16: the United States forward Mallory Swanson (9) scores the first goal during the She Believes soccer match between the USA and Canada on February 16, 2022 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Mallory Swanson took care of Canada all by herself in the first half.

    The United States forward tallied a brace within 34 minutes as the United States beat Canada 2-0 on Thursday night in the SheBelieves Cup.

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    GO ON, <a href="https://twitter.com/MalPugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MALPUGH</a>!!!! 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/gPvHwm2lyY">pic.twitter.com/gPvHwm2lyY</a>

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    Mal read it like a book 📖 <a href="https://t.co/suaEDAQbcT">pic.twitter.com/suaEDAQbcT</a>

    Alyssa Naeher added some stunning goalkeeping to locked down the clean sheet:

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    🚫 NAEHER KEEPS IT AT ZERO 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/T6pWsUYfvu">pic.twitter.com/T6pWsUYfvu</a>

    This was convincing from the United States. The Americans held 53 percent of possession, outshot Canada 14-6 (7-3 on target) and took six corners to four from their opponents.

    It was a total team performance, but Swanson was the story after her impressive brace. No surprises there, as she's now scored in four straight games:

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    SWANSON WITH A BRACE 🦢😍<br><br>SHE LITERALLY CANNOT STOP SCORING....<br><br>🇺🇸 2 -0 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/ZPSLDzX63v">pic.twitter.com/ZPSLDzX63v</a>

    Seth Vertelney @svertelney

    Mallory Pugh: 85 caps, 25 goals<br>Mallory Swanson: 3 caps, 5 goals<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/opta?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#opta</a>

    CJ Hurt @Conradicalness

    MALLORY F***ING SWANSON! <a href="https://t.co/pAd7h21Gss">pic.twitter.com/pAd7h21Gss</a>

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    It's Mallory Swanson's world, everyone else is just living in it.

    Jonathan Tannenwald @thegoalkeeper

    Mallory Swanson to <a href="https://twitter.com/MelissaMOrtiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MelissaMOrtiz</a> on what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>'s instructions were for the night:<br><br>"Start fast."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanXNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanXNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvCAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvCAN</a>

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    GOODNESS what a treat to watch Mallory Pugh Swanson unleash all of her talent at once.

    Rachel Bachman @Bachscore

    Mallory (Pugh) Swanson was left off the 2021 US Olympic roster because she wasn't in top form.<br><br>She's scored 2 goals tonight against Olympic champion Canada — in the first half. <a href="https://t.co/noDjjtNeU1">https://t.co/noDjjtNeU1</a>

    Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire

    Mallory Swanson's gonna win a Ballon d'Or at some point. This has been coming for years now.<br><br>She lives up to the hype at every step. Swanson will be the best player in the world and it won't be long until then.

    mollie cahillane @MollieCahillane

    MALLORY SWANSON ARE YOU KIDDING ME

    It was a fantastic showing for the United States, though tough tests are on the horizon, with Japan (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET) and Brazil (Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET) up next at the SheBelieves Cup.

    Thursday's match was played under the all-too-familiar context of pay inequity between the men's and women's games, with Canada playing the SheBelieves Cup under protest because of a pay dispute with the Canadian soccer federation.

    "I think we've made it pretty clear that we're operating under a protest at the minute so we made a decision as a team that we were going to do this and show our solidarity together and this is one of the ways that we decided to do that," Canada forward Janine Beckie told reporters.

    The USWNT players showed their support for that protest before the game:

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    Big moment of solidarity between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanWNT</a> here before kick-off. <a href="https://t.co/jC4bkMlNl9">pic.twitter.com/jC4bkMlNl9</a>

    "There's just some things that are so much bigger than what is happening on the field and this is one of them," United States forward Megan Rapinoe said before the match while expressing "100 percent" support for the protest. "This is about just basic human rights and respect and getting what they deserve. I mean, we're talking about the Olympic champions here, so that was so well-deserved and such a huge step forward for them."