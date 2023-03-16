Former Packers TE Robert Tonyan, Bears Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have added another pass-catcher for star quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, signing former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year contract on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tonyan has spent the last five seasons in Green Bay, racking up career numbers of 137 receptions, 1,437 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and spent that year on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

The 28-year-old appeared in all 17 games this past season for the Packers, recording 53 catches for 470 yards and two scores. It was a solid bounce-back campaign after a torn ACL limited him to eight games in 2021.

Tonyan burst onto the scene during the 2020 season, emerging as a favorite red-zone target of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He finished the season with a career-high 11 touchdowns, which led all tight ends that year. Chicago is certainly hoping he can return to that form another year removed from his knee injury.

By signing Tonyan, the Bears are providing a solid weapon for Fields after he finished with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, while playing with a sub-par group of receivers, none of whom reached 600 receiving yards. The 6'5", 240-pound bruiser should bolster the team's passing attack as a go-to option in the red zone.