Chiefs Fans Help Eagles' Jason Kelce's Charity Raise More Than $100K After Super Bowl

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII, football fans across the country were captivated by the Kelce brothers—Jason and Travis—and the entire Kelce family.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs have shown that kindness knows no rivalry, as they helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for Jason's Be Philly Foundation, according to Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star.

Jason, who plays center for the Eagles, started the foundation in October 2022 with the goal of improving the lives of young people in Philadelphia.

The foundation's mission is to provide "financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations with a proven track record of improving the academic and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools."

Following the game, a Chiefs' fan account called on the rest of the fanbase to donate to Be Philly in $14.90 increments, which is the sum of Jason (62) and Travis' (87) jersey numbers.

Be Philly reportedly had a little over $9,900 in total donations Monday night, according to KMBC of Kansas City. As of Thursday afternoon, it had surpassed its goal of $100,000 and sits at nearly $122,000.