Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards Praise Rockets' Jalen Green: 'Gonna Be Super Good'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Green has been capturing the attention of some of the league's best players in recent weeks. The second-year guard has taken a leap this season, especially over the last month or so.

Despite being on a Rockets team with the worst record in the league at 13-45, Green has started to figure things out recently. He's scored over 40 points in three games dating back to a January 18 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The second of those games came against the Minnesota in a 42-point performance after being held to 10 against the Timberwolves only two nights before.

Green's outburst didn't surprise Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, a longtime friend and 2023 All-Star who has seen Green's growth and knows how good he can be once he finds consistency.

"He's growing," Edwards told Kelly Iko of The Athletic. "... Just like me, I'm still learning. Him and I are similar in that aspect, taking harder shots because we know we can make them. But once he makes the game easier (for himself), he's gonna be super good."

That consistency is the one of the main things that has been lacking from Green's game since he entered the league, although he seemingly has everything else.

In between those three 40-plus-point performances, Green has had five games in which he's scored less than 15 points.

He's averaging 21.8 points per game this season, a significant improvement from the 17.3 points he averaged as a rookie. Although his shooting efficiency has dropped—he went from shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three as a rookie to 40.9 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three this year—he's gaining the respect of stars along the way.

"This year he looks like more of a prolific scorer, the same kid that we saw in high school," Cavaliers' guard Donovan Mitchell told Iko. "Now it's about meaningful buckets. Finding ways to impact the game at a higher level. But he has time for that. He's going to be a special player in our league and I'm excited to see it unfold."

Green's confidence has only been boosted by Edwards and Michell's comments. He feels like that'll help with his motivation moving forward.

"Ant and Donovan are great players," Green said. "Guys like that saying that about me and I'm younger than them, it means a lot. It means I'm doing something right and taking a step in the right direction. But all of that doesn't matter if you're not putting the work in at the end of the day."