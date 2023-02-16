WWE 2K23: John Cena Showcase Mode Matches, Storylines Revealed Ahead of Release Date

Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File

Ahead of WWE 2K23's release next month, 2K revealed the entire match list for the "Never Give Up" 2K Showcase featuring cover athlete John Cena on Thursday.

In the "Never Give Up" 2K Showcase, gamers will get to control many of Cena's greatest opponents with the goal of beating the 16-time world champion in some of the most significant matches in WWE history.

Visual Concepts Showcase Lead Designer Dino Zucconi divulged the entire match list on WWE 2K's official website:

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle - SmackDown 2002

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - Backlash 2003

John Cena vs. The Undertaker - Vengeance 2003

John Cena vs. Edge - New Year's Revolution 2006

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam - ECW One Night Stand 2006

John Cena vs. Edge - SummerSlam 2006

John Cena vs. Triple H - Night of Champions 2008

John Cena vs. Batista - SummerSlam 2008

John Cena vs. Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell 2009

John Cena vs. The Rock - WrestleMania 28

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2014

John Cena vs. AJ Styles - SummerSlam 2016

John Cena vs. The Undertaker - WrestleMania 34

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns - SummerSlam 2021

Each of the aforementioned matches was a bout that Cena lost, and players will be tasked with making history repeat itself.

Few Superstars in WWE history have won bigger and more consistently than Cena, but Zucconi noted that the design team wanted to focus on all of the adversity Cena had to overcome during his 20-year career.

The 2K Showcase runs the gamut from Cena debuting on SmackDown against Kurt Angle in his Prototype attire to his evolution into the Dr. of Thuganomics to his progression toward being the purveyor of hustle, loyalty and respect.

In addition to playing out the matches, gamers will be treated with vignettes and interviews featuring Cena setting the stage and talking about some of his toughest matches, opponents and storylines.

With the combination of gameplay and cut scenes, the "Never Give Up" 2K Showcase has been labeled an "interactive sports documentary" by 2K.

The Icon and Deluxe Editions of WWE 2K23 for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC will officially release March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available March 17.

