Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, CM Punk and More

Meltzer also noted there has been no mending of fences between CM Punk and The Elite since last September's "Brawl Out," something that would have to happen if the former is to return to AEW.

If the report proves true and is not the result of one-sided insider information, it's not all that surprising. Punk has shown in the past he is capable of holding a grudge, sometimes deservedly.

With that said, unless both sides put in the work to repair a fairly large schism, there's no way Tony Khan can even entertain the possibility of bringing Punk back. That is not to say he was totally at fault for what went down at All Out, but The Elite have already reestablished themselves backstage.

Working Punk back in and expecting harmony would be extremely naïve of the AEW president.

Would AEW benefit from Punk's return? Absolutely. He is still a big star in the world of pro wrestling and has a strong fanbase that will follow him. He also has a lot to offer a young locker room that would benefit from his knowledge and expertise.

TBS champion Jade Cargill is just one of the AEW stars who have spoken out about the 44-year-old helping young talent behind the scenes.

There was a clear philosophical difference between Punk, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega that would have come to a head at some point. Did it need to happen last September in front of a room full of media? Maybe not, but we also do not know how many times it was brought to the attention of higher-ups that it was an issue without being addressed.

Whatever the case may be, without some sort of meeting and compromise on the part of both parties, the likelihood that Punk sets foot in the AEW locker room again is very low.

