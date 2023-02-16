Broncos Rumors: Former Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan Top Candidate for DC Opening

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Dr. Scholl's

ESPN analyst Rex Ryan reportedly could be eyeing a return to the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ryan has "emerged as a top candidate" for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator position under newly hired head coach Sean Payton.

Ryan last worked in the NFL as head coach of the Buffalo Bills before he was fired in 2016. He quickly transitioned to a broadcasting career and is currently a prominent analyst across ESPN's NFL programming.

Ryan first made a name for himself as a member for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff. He joined the team as defensive line coach in 1999 and was a part of the team's Super Bowl XXXV victory. He was named defensive coordinator in 2005 and remained in that role through 2008.

During his tenure with the Ravens, Ryan had the pleasure of coaching Hall of Famers like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

The 60-year-old took his first head coaching position in 2009 with the New York Jets, leading the team to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two years at the helm. The Jets have not been back to the postseason since then.

Ryan was fired by New York after the 2014 season and immediately joined its AFC East rival in Buffalo the following year. He notably got revenge on his former team by eliminating the Jets from playoff contention with a win in the final game of the 2015 season.

The Broncos have a ton of talent on defense, and they are expected to bounce back from a 5-12 campaign with Payton taking over.