NFL Rumors: Dave Canales Hired as Bucs OC; Was Geno Smith's QB Coach With Seahawks

AP Photo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Canales, who will be replacing Byron Leftwich, spent the last 13 seasons on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff under Pete Carroll and most recently served as quarterbacks coach during the 2022 season.

Canales played an integral role in the breakout performance by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The 32-year-old was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year and earned his first Pro Bowl selection after leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage and throwing for career highs of 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Canales also served as wide receivers coach from 2010 to 2017 before transitioning to quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2019. He was named passing game coordinator for the next two seasons before reverting back to quarterbacks coach.

By joining Todd Bowles' staff, Canales inherits an offense that faces uncertainty following the retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs averaged 346.7 yards per game last season but ranked 25th in the league with 18.4 points per game.

The Bucs won the NFC South for the second straight year but had a record of 8-9. The team fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Still, the Bucs have talented pieces in place on offense like star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay will undoubtedly be involved in the robust quarterback market that includes free agents Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.