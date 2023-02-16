Neymar Transfer Rumors: PSG, Chelsea Meet in Paris to Discuss Potential Move

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a future Neymar transfer, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Per that report, PSG wanted to secure a summer move for Neymar ahead of the 2022-23 season and "Boehly was offered the possibility to recruit Neymar last summer and sources said the American owner was tempted, but a move never materialized."

