Tom Brady's Production Company Developing Limited TV Series About John Madden

As he begins his retirement from the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be involved in a project paying homage to a legendary coach and broadcaster.

According to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, Brady's production company 199 Productions will take part in developing a limited TV series on the career of John Madden. Fleming noted that Brady's "presence as [executive producer] was particularly important to Madden's family as they pledged their lives to the project."

"If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he'd be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle," Mike Madden said.

John Madden was an icon who made his mark on the sidelines, in the broadcasting booth, and also in pop culture as the namesake of a universally popular video game series. He led the Oakland Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI and he went on to be a 16-time Emmy Award winner as a broadcaster. He died in 2021 at the age of 85.

Per Fleming, the project on Madden's career was originally planned to be a feature film, but those involved felt that "his life and contributions to America's most popular sport was too big for a two-hour treatment."