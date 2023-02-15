Chelsea's Graham Potter Put on Hot Seat by Twitter in UCL Leg 1 Loss to Dortmund

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The questions keep piling up for Graham Potter. How much longer will the Chelsea manager be given to find the answers?

Potter's Blues continued a tough season with a disappointing first leg against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, losing 1-0.

It was Karim Adeyemi's flash of brilliance that was the difference:

The result—and the subsequent response—was harsh on Chelsea. The Blues held 53 percent of possession, took 21 shots and put eight on goal. They had 10 corners to five for their opponent and regularly peppered the Dortmund box with threatening moves and chances. The final product just wasn't there.

Potter can't score the goals. But Chelsea's overall struggles this season left him as the scapegoat on Wednesday nonetheless:

It was a pretty tough day for Chelsea across the board:

In some ways, the criticism of Potter was harsh. Chelsea were away in a tough environment against a good club and only lost by a goal in a game where they generally played well. And Potter has been tasked with incorporating the huge waves of new talent the Chelsea board bought in January, with very little time to get a new-look group acclimated to one another.

It's not enough to have talent. Fitting that talent together in a complementary way is crucial, and solving that equation can take time.

But patience is not one of the perks of the job for a Premier League manager, especially at a global brand like Chelsea. Were the Blues having their usual success in the league, a hard-fought loss away at Dortmund might not inspire angst.

But Chelsea sit 10th on the Premier League table, 10 points behind Newcastle in fourth. More than likely, the club's only path to Champions League football will be to win the UCL this season.

At the moment, that seems like the absolute longest of shots, though Chelsea will have the chance to recover in the second leg and keep its UCL season alive.

Potter's future may depend on it.