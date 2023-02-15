Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 Results

Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 ResultsFebruary 15, 2023
Borussia Dortmund fended off a barrage of pressure from Chelsea to take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup.
Karim Adeyemi's brilliant individual goal on a counter attack was the difference on the scoreboard, but there were plenty of other plays that kept Dortmund ahead in the two-legged tie.
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel came up with a handful of massive saves in the second half to turn away a Chelsea attack fueled by January acquisition Joao Felix.
Felix was arguably the best outfield player on the field inside Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night. A goal was the only thing missing from the Portuguese's performance.
Chelsea's other two marquee January signings had some forgettable moments. Adeyemi cooked Enzo Fernandez on the counter that led to the lone goal and Mykhaylo Mudryk was absent most of the attacking moves.
Dortmund joined Bayern Munich and AC Milan as clubs to hold a 1-0 lead after one leg.
Benfica was the only victorious side to emerge from its first leg with a multi-goal advantage. The Portuguese side is in perfect position to advance to the quarterfinals after it picked up a 2-0 road win over Club Brugge in which the Belgian side committed two defensive errors.
Winner: Karim Adeyemi
Adeyemi displayed fantastic pace and ball control during his run from his own end to the Chelsea box in the 63rd minute.
The 21-year-old picked up the ball off a clearance about 30 yards away from the Dortmund goal after Chelsea had chances to go ahead through Kai Havertz and Felix.
Adeyemi positioned himself well to surge past Fernandez with his last action before he rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The brilliant individual skill on the counter turned out to be the difference-making attack in a game that could have swung Chelsea's favor in a few instances.
Adeyemi's second Champions League goal of the season extended his scoring run to three games. He found the back of the net in the last two Bundesliga contests.
His form is a pleasant development for Dortmund, who could have one of the most formidable attacks left in the competition with Adeyemi, Sébastian Haller, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham and American Gio Reyna coming off the bench.
Haller is still finding form after he missed the first half of the season because of testicular cancer. He scored 11 times in the Champions League last season for Ajax. Bellingham led Dortmund with four goals in the group stage, Brandt is a dynamic wing player that can change the game and Reyna has been a super sub for the German side this season. Reyna did not appear on Wednesday.
An in-form Adeyemi plus contributions from any of the other forward-minded players can help Dortmund finish off the two-legged tie at Stamford Bridge in three weeks, especially if Kobel plays the way he did on Wednesday.
Winner: Gregor Kobel
Kobel was phenomenal in between the posts for Dortmund.
The 25-year-old turned made seven stops, and his best saves came later in the contest as Chelsea pushed for an equalizer.
Kobel's best denial was the last one of the match, as he rose to his left to keep Fernandez's shot from flying into the right side of the net.
Dortmund's No. 1 goalkeeper prevented Chelsea from taking a lead early in the second half, as he turned away a pair of attempts from Reece James and one from Fernandez.
The Swiss goalkeeper was not caught out of position at any point of the match, and that made some of his saves look easy in the second stanza.
Kobel did get some help from the post in the first half, when Felix knocked a shot off the top of the crossbar in the 38th minute, but that was the only help he got from the woodwork.
Kobel has put together a solid run of performances in net lately, earning three clean sheets in his last six games across all competitions while only conceding three goals over that span.
If Dortmund's defense does not break during the second leg in London, it could emerge as one of the top contenders to win the Champions League with at least two of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid eliminated from head-to-head matchups in the round of 16.
Winner: Joao Felix; Losers: Chelsea's Other Key January Signings
Chelsea's trio of January signings that started on Wednesday delivered a mixed bag of performances.
Felix was arguably the best player on the field. He was a constant menace to the Dortmund defense, and he deserved a goal for his activity inside the final third.
The Atletico Madrid loanee had two official shots on goal, his 38th-minute attempt off the post and a late one that rolled right to Kobel, but he was also involved in every Chelsea push into the final third.
The Portuguese did not receive the proper help from his teammates in attack on some moves. Havertz was ineffective for most of the match and Mudryk was invisible for stretches.
Mudryk was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk to improve the attacking depth, and help in games like this in which Chelsea needed a second attacker to shine. Havertz has not been that type of player on a consistent basis for the Blues and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left off the Champions League squad list.
Mudryk only had 37 touches during his 70-minute stint, per WhoScored, and he was second behind James for unsuccessful touches in the attacking half with three.
The 22-year-old Ukrainian was a breakout star of the group stage, as he had three goals and two assists for Shakhtar, but he could not replicate that success on Wednesday.
Fernandez turned in a decent performance, and he was present in the last-ditch attempts to score an equalizer, but the prevailing memory of him from the match will be the failure to slow down Adeyemi on the Dortmund goal.
Losers: Jack Hendry and Bjorn Meijer
Club Brugge defenders Jack Hendry and Bjorn Meijer committed errors that directly led to Benfica's two goals in Belgium on Wednesday night.
Hendry lunged for the ball and clipped Goncalo Ramos in the penalty area in the 51st minute to set up Joao Mario's opening goal from the penalty spot.
The Scottish defender did not see Ramos on the run made by the striker to receive the ball on the right side of the box. The contact made by Hendry forced Ramos to ground and set up the penalty, which rattled off the woodwork and past Simon Mignolet.
Meijer struggled to get the ball off his foot in the 88th minute, and he let substitute David Neres sprint through toward goal.
The Dutchman should have cleared the ball away, or passed it to a teammate to prevent the incoming Neres from getting a touch, but instead he watched in frustration as the second Benfica goal was put past Mignolet.
The pair of mistakes put Brugge on the brink of elimination. It will be a tough task to make up the two-goal deficit in Lisbon in three weeks. Brugge is in a rough patch of form with one league win across all competitions since November 1.
The Belgian side should be commended for getting to this stage out of a group with Bayer Leverkusen, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid, but the dream seems to be 90 minutes from its end.
Winners: Benfica's Top Attackers
Benfica looked dangerous in the final third for a majority of the contest.
The starting trio of Joao Mario, Rafa Silva and Ramos wreaked havoc on the Club Brugge defense and they were unfortunate to not score in the first half.
Ramos, who scored a hat-trick for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, used a smart run in the box to get in front of Hendry to earn the penalty that Mario converted.
Ramos left the pitch in the 64th minute with the Benfica lead in shots with four.
Mario recorded the most touches of any Benfica attacker with 73, and he was a constant threat down the right flank.
The 30-year-old did not take the best penalty, but his shot still bounced past Mignolet after it hit the post in the 51st minute.
Silva was a menace during his 64 minutes, and he combined with Mario and Ramos on a handful of dangerous attacks that did not lead to significant chances.
The attacking trio has 40 goals and nine assists across all competitions, and if all three players continue to thrive at a high level, it could make Benfica a dark horse contender to lift the UCL trophy.