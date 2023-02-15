Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 Results

0 of 5

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund fended off a barrage of pressure from Chelsea to take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup.

Karim Adeyemi's brilliant individual goal on a counter attack was the difference on the scoreboard, but there were plenty of other plays that kept Dortmund ahead in the two-legged tie.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel came up with a handful of massive saves in the second half to turn away a Chelsea attack fueled by January acquisition Joao Felix.

Felix was arguably the best outfield player on the field inside Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night. A goal was the only thing missing from the Portuguese's performance.

Chelsea's other two marquee January signings had some forgettable moments. Adeyemi cooked Enzo Fernandez on the counter that led to the lone goal and Mykhaylo Mudryk was absent most of the attacking moves.

Dortmund joined Bayern Munich and AC Milan as clubs to hold a 1-0 lead after one leg.

Benfica was the only victorious side to emerge from its first leg with a multi-goal advantage. The Portuguese side is in perfect position to advance to the quarterfinals after it picked up a 2-0 road win over Club Brugge in which the Belgian side committed two defensive errors.