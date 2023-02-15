X

    Travis Kelce at Super Bowl Parade: 'Haters' Said Chiefs Would Never Make Playoffs

    Doric SamFebruary 15, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs apparently found a source of motivation in how they felt outside observers perceived their team.

    During Wednesday's championship parade, star tight end Travis Kelce declared, "The haters were saying the Chiefs would never make the playoffs." His comments echoed those of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who claimed, "They said we were rebuilding."

