Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl Halftime Talk 'Fired Everybody Up'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Peyton Manning shot down the myth of the halftime adjustment during the regular season, but the Kansas City Chiefs got a boost with a talk from their best player during the intermission of Super Bowl 57 after falling behind 24-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast (starts at 50:45 mark), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce explained that speeches from Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy "fired everybody up."

Kelce added the halftime talk "really gave the direction and the mentality of the team to come out and start hot" and keep playing for each other.

"The biggest thing in the message was 'strain.' Find a way every single play to get an extra yard, find a way every single play to rally around the guy next to you or do your job for the guy next to you. Sometimes you just need that spark of energy to kinda reboot or refocus, and I thought we definitely did that at halftime. The other thing was that we gotta take advantage of when we do get the ball. We can't punt, we can't settle for field goals, we're down two scores, we need touchdowns and we need them every single time we get the ball. That's the only way we're going to climb back into this game."

The Ringer's Kevin Clark also noted Mahomes said he told the team that everything they've done all season is for this moment.

The Eagles were dominating the Chiefs in the first half on Sunday. They had 270 yards of offense and held the ball for nearly 22 of the 30 minutes. The only reason the Chiefs were within shouting distance at that point was because of a Jalen Hurts fumble that Nick Bolton recovered and returned for a touchdown to tie the score at 14.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense played a near-perfect half of football coming out of the break. They outscored Philadelphia 24-11 and scored on all four of their offensive possessions.

Mahomes went 13-of-14 for 93 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the second half. He added 40 yards rushing, including a 26-yard scramble on Kansas City's final offensive possession to set up the game-winning field goal.

Everything in the second half came after Mahomes appeared to aggravate the high ankle sprain he originally suffered in the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He got up slowly after being tackled by T.J. Edwards and limped to the bench late in the second quarter.

There was no evidence Mahomes was limited by his ankle after the break. He overcame a 10-point deficit in a Super Bowl victory for the second time in his career.

Whatever Mahomes said at halftime paid off with another historic moment in the still-young career of the two-time NFL MVP.