John Cena Curates WWE 2K23 Soundtrack; Full List of Songs Revealed Including Doja Cat

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The complete soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game was officially revealed by 2K on Wednesday.

John Cena, who is the WWE 2K23 cover athlete, also served as the executive soundtrack producer and chose each of the following 12 tracks featured on the game:

Metallica - "Sad But True"

Bizarrap & Quevedo - "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52"

Doja Cat - "Vegas"

Luciano - "SUVs"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Can't Stop"

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby - "Ramen & OJ"

Hardy - "Jack"

Bullet for My Valentine - "No More Tears To Cry"

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz - "Dame Lu"

Letdown. - "Shipwreck"

Idles - "Grounds"

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott - "Take What You Want"

Cena's WWE 2K23 soundtrack is entitled "Even Stronger," and it can be found on Apple Music ahead of the video game's release.

While Cena was once a rap artist in his own right, his soundtrack features an eclectic mix of rap, hip hop and rock music, and some of the most iconic musicians of today and the past, including Doja Cat, Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Metallica, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In addition to the soundtrack, Cena has a huge hand in WWE 2K23, as the popular 2K Showcase mode is focused on his career.

Gamers can control some of Cena's greatest opponents in an effort to change history and take down the 16-time world champion.

There is also a great deal of excitement surrounding WWE 2K23 because of the inclusion of Bad Bunny as a pre-order bonus playable character, plus the addition of WarGames matches for the first time ever in a wrestling video game.

WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Those who ordered the Icon and Deluxe Editions can start playing March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available March 17.

