Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Top Moments from Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl Parade

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs commemorated their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in style Wednesday.

According to KMBC 9 News, between 800,000 and 1 million people attended the parade to celebrate Kansas City's last Super Bowl triumph. With warmer temperatures this time around, the crowd might have been even larger.

Fans showed up early to stake out a premium spot:

As you'd expect, the Chiefs players enjoyed themselves as well.

Starting center Creed Humphrey made a T-shirt specially for the occasion to celebrate the zero sacks Kansas City allowed in the Super Bowl:

The Super Bowl MVP fully savored the occasion.

We had a Donna Kelce sighting as well, with Travis Kelce making sure his mom had a front-row seat.

Upon the completion of the parade, the contingent of Chiefs players, coaches and executives gathered on stage for a rally.

Whether it was challenging Kansas City's few skeptics or calling the mayor of Cincinnati a "jabroni," Kelce was the most outspoken member of the team during the postseason. The eight-time Pro Bowler didn't disappoint on the microphone.

During his brief speech, Mahomes made it clear he's not satisfied with the team's success to date.

Looking forward, it's probably only a matter of time before the Chiefs are parading through Kansas City again. The team has reached the Super Bowl three times over the past four seasons, and the franchise figures to remain a perennial contender as long as Mahomes is healthy and on the roster.