    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Top Moments from Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl Parade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 15, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: A general view during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs commemorated their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in style Wednesday.

    According to KMBC 9 News, between 800,000 and 1 million people attended the parade to celebrate Kansas City's last Super Bowl triumph. With warmer temperatures this time around, the crowd might have been even larger.

    Fans showed up early to stake out a premium spot:

    Caleb Jeanneret @Jeanneret_Caleb

    Parade won't start for 2 hours, but <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> fans already flooding the streets <a href="https://t.co/A4Jl7mYLFs">pic.twitter.com/A4Jl7mYLFs</a>

    Tammy Ljungblad @kctammy2009

    Chiefs fans have packed the north lawn of the <a href="https://twitter.com/TheWWImuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheWWImuseum</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/UnionStationKC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnionStationKC</a> for the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade and rally. <a href="https://twitter.com/KCStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KCStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/uvJiTIyz4p">pic.twitter.com/uvJiTIyz4p</a>

    As you'd expect, the Chiefs players enjoyed themselves as well.

    Starting center Creed Humphrey made a T-shirt specially for the occasion to celebrate the zero sacks Kansas City allowed in the Super Bowl:

    Creed Humphrey @creed_humphrey

    Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hg9a7p0XQA">pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Chiefs o-line talking that talk 🗣<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> Super Bowl parade LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/jzCAl3ExAd">pic.twitter.com/jzCAl3ExAd</a>

    The Super Bowl MVP fully savored the occasion.

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    the entertainer, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patrickmahomes</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/02ECykBmv9">pic.twitter.com/02ECykBmv9</a>

    NFL @NFL

    MVPatrick. (via <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittanyLynne</a>)<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> Super Bowl parade LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/DdtLjN7Wcl">pic.twitter.com/DdtLjN7Wcl</a>

    KSHB 41 News @KSHB41

    👋 <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> <a href="https://t.co/5a6M9FNYA7">pic.twitter.com/5a6M9FNYA7</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling himself during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/KSHB41?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSHB41</a>)<a href="https://t.co/9pNt491dSE">pic.twitter.com/9pNt491dSE</a>

    Nick Sloan @NickSloanKCK

    Patrick Mahomes, wearing a World Wrestling Entertainment title belt, slams a beer during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsParade?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsParade</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <br><br>Full coverage: <a href="https://t.co/aPZdY32YqY">https://t.co/aPZdY32YqY</a> <a href="https://t.co/7bUBjW6oO3">pic.twitter.com/7bUBjW6oO3</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    MVPII 😎<br><br>(🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/fox4kc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fox4kc</a>) <a href="https://t.co/PLDA9GCWmT">pic.twitter.com/PLDA9GCWmT</a>

    NFL @NFL

    The Lombardi gets another moment at the parade 🏆<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> Super Bowl parade LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/A4WP29TZM2">pic.twitter.com/A4WP29TZM2</a>

    We had a Donna Kelce sighting as well, with Travis Kelce making sure his mom had a front-row seat.

    KSHB 41 News @KSHB41

    Mama Kelce ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/UZB6n61vUf">pic.twitter.com/UZB6n61vUf</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Let's do this. 🥳 <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/dkelce1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkelce1</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> Super Bowl parade LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/G6CeUugmsn">pic.twitter.com/G6CeUugmsn</a>

    Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian

    Travis Kelce and mom at front of bus w Mahomes shimmying/dancing at back <a href="https://t.co/VumX6jKmHc">pic.twitter.com/VumX6jKmHc</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Travis Kelce catching shots from the crowd 😂<br><br>(🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/brooklynburks1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brooklynburks1</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/O9ewTY4hm1">pic.twitter.com/O9ewTY4hm1</a>

    Upon the completion of the parade, the contingent of Chiefs players, coaches and executives gathered on stage for a rally.

    Whether it was challenging Kansas City's few skeptics or calling the mayor of Cincinnati a "jabroni," Kelce was the most outspoken member of the team during the postseason. The eight-time Pro Bowler didn't disappoint on the microphone.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Travis Kelce is on an all-timer at the moment

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Travis Kelce looks like an 80s rap hype-man up there right now.

    𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews

    Travis Kelce with the Bud Light chain 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/pEYkDDtYUM">pic.twitter.com/pEYkDDtYUM</a>

    Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons

    Travis Kelce doing a call and response with a crowd in KC of Master P's "Make 'Em Say Uhh" is incredible

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    "Everyone's been asking is this a dynasty? It's been a dynasty." Travis Kelce on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> "Let's run this sh*t back."

    During his brief speech, Mahomes made it clear he's not satisfied with the team's success to date.

    Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian

    Mahomes: They said this was a rebuilding year. "I'm going to be honest with you: I don't know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we're world champs."

    Rob Collins @RCFOX4KC

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "This is just the beginning, we ain't done yet." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Looking forward, it's probably only a matter of time before the Chiefs are parading through Kansas City again. The team has reached the Super Bowl three times over the past four seasons, and the franchise figures to remain a perennial contender as long as Mahomes is healthy and on the roster.