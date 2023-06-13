Jets Rumors: Adrian Amos Agrees to 1-Year Contract After 4 Seasons With Packers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Veteran safety Adrian Amos agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with the New York Jets worth up to $4 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Amos started every game for the Green Bay Packers over the past four seasons, and he posted a career-high 102 tackles in 2022. He added one interception, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.

However, it looked like Amos and the Packers might be heading toward a divorce this offseason.

Green Bay found itself once again waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision regarding his future. After the team finished 8-9, moving on to Jordan Love at quarterback and building toward the future was arguably the better outcome.

Even if Green Bay intends to remain a playoff contender, Amos saw his value on the field continue to decline. Packers Wire's Zach Kruse listed him among the Packers' "duds" from the 2022 campaign:

"While still a solid tackler who can play the run, Amos regressed sharply in coverage. He gave up six touchdown passes and broke up just two passes over 531 snaps against the pass. Once one of the NFL's most reliable players on the back end, Amos took a step back in 2022 and now has an uncertain future in Green Bay."

According to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks completed 70 percent of their passes and had a 107.7 rating when targeting the Penn State product. He also allowed 12.2 yards per completion.

Early into his tenure, Amos' four-year, $36 million contract was great value for the Packers. Between 2019 and 2020, he had four interceptions and limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating below 86.0.

The 30-year-old defensive back isn't on his last legs as an NFL player, but it's tough to imagine him rediscovering the level he enjoyed a few years ago. There's something to be said for his dependability, though. He has missed only four games since entering the league in 2015.

Based on where his career is heading, this signing doesn't have a ton of upside for New York. Maybe a change of scenery and reuniting with Rodgers can help Amos enjoy a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Given both the length and value of the contract, it's not a bad bet for the Jets.