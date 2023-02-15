Report: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Commanders OC Job After Super Bowl Win

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to interview for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator vacancy Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Commanders previously interviewed Greg Roman for the job and have no other interviews scheduled beyond their meeting with Bieniemy.

Roman was the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator for the last four seasons and previously served in the same position with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He parted ways with the Ravens after the 2022 season after two straight years of down performances.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, and it's hard to comprehend why he's not an NFL head coach. Kansas City has been one of the NFL's best offenses since he took over the position, with Patrick Mahomes leading the team to two Super Bowl victories and winning a pair of MVPs.

While some point out Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls the plays, that has not stopped past Reid proteges from landing head coaching gigs. Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson, Bieniemy's two predecessors in Kansas City, both landed head-coaching positions without being the primary play-caller.

Reid seemingly hinted at Bieniemy's impending departure after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us and I think tremendous for the National Football League,'' Reid told reporters. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.''

It remains possible that Bieniemy ultimately chooses the security of the Mahomes-Reid connection over taking a Washington job with massive uncertainty across the offense, with 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell currently sitting atop the quarterback depth chart.