Saints' Dennis Allen Donates Rescinded $100K Fine to New Orleans-Area Food Bank

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NFL fined New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 during the 2022 season after it deemed defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury during the team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5.

However, Allen appealed the fine and won. The head coach didn't have to pay the fine, but he and his wife, Alisson, still donated the $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank, per John DeShazier of the team's website.

Allen said:

"It all started when we got the fine letters from the league. We said, 'We shouldn't be fined for this, we didn't do anything wrong.' And then, it got Alisson and I to thinking, 'Well, we win this appeal, let's take that money that we would have given the league and let's do something good with that money.'

"And so, Second Harvest Food Bank is an organization that Alisson has taken an interest in. I think there's like one in five households in Louisiana that deal with lack of funds for foods and vital things in terms of living. And so, we wanted to do something to help out in the community and felt like that was a good place to start."

The NFL also fined Jordan, Ryan Nielsen and the entire organization for the incident, but they also didn't have to pay the fines following an appeal.