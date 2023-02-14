Kingsley Coman Praised by Fans After Revenge Goal as Bayern Munich Beat PSG in UCL

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The one who got away.

Kingsley Coman, who came up through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and scored against them in the 2020 Champions League final, tortured his former club once again, scoring the lone goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win on Tuesday in round-of-16 play.

It nearly wasn't the winner, as Kylian Mbappé appeared to score a late equalizer. But Bayern Munich was let off the hook after VAR determined PSG had just barely ventured offside in the build-up.

It was one of two disallowed goals for Mbappé in the match. Not too shabby for starting the game on the bench because of a thigh injury. He wasn't even expected to play as of last week, but made the squad on the bench and made an instant impact upon being substituted.

Not enough of one to earn a win or draw, however. So Coman was the hero and the talk of footy Twitter after the match:

Of course, there were various takes on Coman choosing to not celebrate against his former club:

Whatever your take on the non-celebration, Coman is developing a habit of scoring against his former club.

While Bayern Munich remain in excellent form, with only one loss in the Bundesliga this season—albeit seven draws, which has kept them only one point clear of Borussia Dortmund atop the table—PSG has now dropped three straight games in all competitions.

The health of players like Mbappé and Lionel Messi hasn't helped, with both recently missing time. It's a tough time of year for PSG to be hitting a skid, especially with a brutal away leg at Allianz Arena awaiting them on March 8.

The Parisian side will have plenty of time to get healthy before then. But their former prospect, Coman, once again put them in a hole they may struggle to escape.