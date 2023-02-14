X

    Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Potential New Contract: 'Only Thing I Care About Is Winning'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 14, 2023

    Football: Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1) in action, runs and scores touchdown vs Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Glendale, AZ 2/12/2023 CREDIT: Kohjiro Kinno (Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164304 TK1)
    Set Number: X164304 TK1

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he's focused on winning championships after fielding a question about a potential new contract Tuesday.

    SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP

    Jalen Hurts was asked about a potential new contract: "The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning championships." <a href="https://t.co/jCKdAkwAAV">pic.twitter.com/jCKdAkwAAV</a>

    "There will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today isn't that day," Hurts said regarding contract talks.

    Hurts enjoyed a breakout season in his second full year as the Eagles' starting quarterback. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns (six interceptions) and 3,701 yards alongside 760 rushing yards and 13 scores.

    Including the postseason, the Eagles went 16-2 in his starts. They cruised through the NFC playoffs, outscoring the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers 69-14.

    Philadelphia then fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl despite Hurts' four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) and 374 yards (304 passing, 70 rushing).

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Potential New Contract: 'Only Thing I Care About Is Winning'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.