Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Potential New Contract: 'Only Thing I Care About Is Winning'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he's focused on winning championships after fielding a question about a potential new contract Tuesday.

"There will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today isn't that day," Hurts said regarding contract talks.

Hurts enjoyed a breakout season in his second full year as the Eagles' starting quarterback. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns (six interceptions) and 3,701 yards alongside 760 rushing yards and 13 scores.

Including the postseason, the Eagles went 16-2 in his starts. They cruised through the NFC playoffs, outscoring the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers 69-14.

Philadelphia then fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl despite Hurts' four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) and 374 yards (304 passing, 70 rushing).

