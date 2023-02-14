Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Green Bay's 'Always Gonna Be Home' amid NFL Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that Green Bay, where he's spent all 18 years of his NFL career, will always be home to him (52-second mark):

The Green Bay Packers star is currently mulling his football future, whether that means staying with the Pack, retiring or asking for a trade elsewhere. He is set to embark on a four-day darkness retreat to help him make that decision.

"I've got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation," Rodgers told McAfee last week (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky). "And then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision."

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. He just completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns (12 interceptions) and 3,695 yards last year.

Naturally, the 39-year-old is garnering interest. The New York Jets have inquired about his availability, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers' longtime teammate in Green Bay, told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe at the Pro Bowl Games that he's even recruited the quarterback.

"Duh," Adams said (h/t Bobby Kownack of NFL.com). "Why would anybody not do that? I mean 100 percent, that's my guy. Wishful thinking, but we'll see what happens."

For now, Rodgers remains a member of the Packers, who signed the quarterback to a three-year, $150.815 million contract extension through 2024.