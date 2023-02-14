Patrick Mahomes Talks Chiefs' 'Pikachu Formation,' 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' Trick Play

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes finally shed some light on the team's unorthodox trick play from their Super Bowl LVII win—you know the one.

The reigning MVP explained to Jimmy Kimmel the scheme has been dubbed "The Pikachu Formation" and the play itself was called "Gotta Catch 'Em All."

Mahomes said the names were inspired by offensive tackle Andrew Wylie's love of Pokémon. Wylie was the intended receiver.

Unfortunately, Mahomes knew the gambit wasn't going to work. He told Kimmel the Philadelphia Eagles secondary quickly identified Wylie as an eligible receiver.

The Chiefs might need to go back to the drawing board and find another Pokémon character.