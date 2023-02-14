Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Teams Wonder If Rams Cut CB; Contract Has $25.2M 2023 Cap Hit

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After their top-heavy, star-laden roster was their undoing in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams might consider putting one notable name on the chopping block.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported some around the NFL "wonder if the Rams will part with cornerback Jalen Ramsey."

Ramsey is due to count for $25.2 million against the salary cap in 2023. Designating the six-time Pro Bowler as a post-June 1 cut would only save $4.5 million, but finding a trade partner could give the Rams some more breathing room. Los Angeles would carry dead-money hits of $8.2 million in 2023 and $11.4 million in 2024 but save $17 million for the upcoming season if they traded him after June 1.

You'd think a Ramsey trade could net L.A. a valuable asset or two as well to help the franchise start pivoting to a new era.

The 28-year-old continues to play at a high level. He finished this year with a career-high 88 tackles to go along with four interceptions and 18 passes defended.

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson named him the NFL's best run defender.

"[Ramsey] was good in coverage this season, with occasional games of elite play, but he was on another level to any other cornerback in the game in run defense," Monson wrote. "...We typically think of run defense as a job for defensive tackles and linebackers, but no player was as good in that area as Ramsey from his unusual role within the Rams' defense."



The Rams are projected to be $15 million over the salary cap, and they traded away their 2023 first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks. That makes it tough to execute the kind of moves that are necessary to help the team rebound.

Fowler wrote how Los Angeles "must decide which marquee players it's comfortable letting go this offseason."

Still, the idea that Ramsey could be on the way out might be wishful thinking for rival organizations because of how valuable he is.

If finances are a primary motivator behind this idea, then releasing Leonard Floyd, for example, opens up far more cap space. Floyd's departure would free up $15.5 million as a post-June 1 cut, and losing him might be a lesser blow than losing Ramsey.

Maybe a Cooper Kupp trade can't be ruled out, with Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill getting dealt last offseason. Waiting until after June 1 would save $20 million while presumably netting at least one significant draft asset.

Whatever happens for the Rams this offseason, one thing is clear: You don't envy general manager Les Snead.