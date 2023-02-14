Todd Monken Hired as Ravens OC; Won 2 National Titles in Same Role with Georgia

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Head coach John Harbaugh discussed the hiring process in a statement:

Monken spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia. The squad is coming off back-to-back college football national championships, finishing 2022 with a perfect 15-0 record.

The Bulldogs ranked fifth in the country with 41.1 points per game and scored 65 in a blowout win over TCU in the championship game.

Mike Bobo will replace Monken as Georgia's offensive coordinator, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

Bobo was a quality control analyst for the Bulldogs last season after working under Mark Richt at Georgia for 14 seasons, first as the quarterbacks coach (2001-06) and then as the offensive coordinator (2007-14). He was also a quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1993 to 1997.

Monken returns to the NFL after previous stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

He served as offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2019, leading a team that finished 6-10 with the No. 22 scoring offense behind Baker Mayfield.

The veteran coach also spent three years leading the Buccaneers offense from 2016 to 2018. His best season came in 2018 when the offense finished third in total yards as Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick split time at quarterback.

Monken will try to improve a Ravens offense that stagnated under Greg Roman, who stepped down last month after six years with the team, the last four as the offensive coordinator.

The Ravens' biggest question mark is the future of Lamar Jackson, who will be a free agent this offseason. Baltimore can retain him with either a franchise tag or a new contract, although it could consider a trade for "a windfall of draft picks," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Third-string quarterback Anthony Brown is the only Ravens quarterback under contract for next season.

According to NFL Network, Jackson did not communicate with any of the offensive coordinator candidates even though Harbaugh said the 2019 MVP would be involved in the search.