NFL Rumors: Seahawks 'Very Pleased' with Drew Lock amid Geno Smith Contract Decision

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly leaning toward bringing back both Geno Smith and Drew Lock this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Seahawks were "very pleased" with Lock as he served as Smith's backup during the 2022 season. Lock and Smith are set to be unrestricted free agents.

The Seahawks have prioritized negotiating a long-term deal with Smith before he hits the open market, but it's possible they lock up their quarterback depth chart prior to the free-agency period.

Coming into the season, most viewed Seattle's quarterback room as one of the worst in the NFL. Smith was a failure during his first stint as a starter nearly a decade ago with the New York Jets, while Lock was a disappointment during his three-year tenure in Denver.

Instead, Smith became the most surprising breakout player of 2022. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year and making his first Pro Bowl at age 32. The 2013 second-round draft pick had spent the last seven seasons as a backup but is on the precipice of inking a deal for starter money.

"We've had talks and we're in the process of getting all that settled right now," Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this month (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson). "It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it's a business as well, so we've got to take care of business and then we'll get back to the football."

Lock did not throw a pass during the 2022 regular season. The 26-year-old Missouri product has thrown for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns against 20 interceptions in his career.