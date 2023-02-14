Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants Seem 'Dedicated' to RB Signing Long-Term Contract

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants seem "dedicated" to re-signing running back Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler predicted a deal worth $12-14 million annually would be "more plausible" than using the franchise tag. The tag for running backs is expected to be worth $10.1 million in 2023, which "could be insulting" for Barkley, per Fowler.

As well, teams are only allowed to use the franchise tag on one player each offseason, and the Giants' tag could be reserved for quarterback Daniel Jones. The one-year tender would be worth about $32.4 million for next year, although it wouldn't lock Jones down beyond 2023.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Feb. 1 he had started talks with Barkley's representatives but hadn't begun discussions with Jones' team.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports previously reported Barkley turned down an offer worth $12 million a year during the season, instead seeking a deal near the $16 million average that Christian McCaffrey earns as the league's highest-paid running back.

The 26-year-old said last month he "would love to be a Giant for life."

The challenge will be finding a deal that works for all parties.

Barkley was limited by injuries in recent years, playing just two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL. He appeared in 13 games in 2021, although he was still recovering from his knee injury and suffered an ankle injury in the middle of the year.

The two-time Pro Bowler looked like his old self in 2022, totaling 1,312 rushing yards, 338 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and was third in voting for the league's Comeback Player of the Year award.

McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara all earn $15 million-plus per year, while eight running backs make at least $12 million per year. Barkley should join this list if he can work out a new deal with New York.