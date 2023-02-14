Raiders' Top QB Options in Draft, Free Agency After Derek Carr's Expected Release

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly be looking for a new quarterback after nine years with Derek Carr.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the AFC West team is expected to cut the four-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday after he said he would not accept a trade. The New Orleans Saints hosted him for a visit and could be a landing spot even though he will not be traded, and that will leave the Raiders looking for a new signal-caller.

Perhaps they will find their answer in the draft with the No. 7 pick.

The issue facing them and many other teams looking for a quarterback is it may take a trade to land one of the top three options. The latest mock draft from B/R's NFL Scouting Department had Ohio State's C.J. Stroud going No. 1 following a trade, Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 2 and Kentucky's Will Levis going No. 3 following a trade.

Those Nos. 1 and 3 picks could be for sale, with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals already having quarterbacks Justin Fields and Kyler Murray, and that is what happened in that hypothetical.

If Las Vegas doesn't want to give up too many assets to move up from No. 7, Florida's Anthony Richardson is a realistic and risky possibility.

"Richardson is a toolsy prospect with unlimited upside," Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen wrote. "He's a fast, explosive runner at 6'4" and 231 pounds, and he's in contention with Will Levis for the class' best arm. He's an outstanding pocket manager too.

"However, Richardson is an incomplete prospect. He only started one year in college, with plenty of rough edges to smooth out as a passer."

Richardson would be the cliche high-risk, high-reward gamble, but Las Vegas could also explore more established quarterbacks via trade or free agency.

The most obvious answer is Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers decide to move on from him this offseason. He played with wide receiver Davante Adams for eight seasons in Green Bay, and both of them have already discussed the possibility this offseason.

Any opportunity to add a future Hall of Famer who already has a connection with the No. 1 wide receiver needs to be explored, and the Raiders have undoubtedly considered Rodgers as a possible answer to their quarterback question.

Yet they could also turn toward Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already told reporters, "I don't see any scenario" of Garoppolo returning in 2023 with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance on the roster, and the veteran is familiar with Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels was his offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2014 through 2016 on the New England Patriots, so there may not be as much of a learning curve when it comes to grasping a new offense.

Garoppolo is a veteran leader who is playoff-tested and comfortable in a role where he is not asked to do too much while simply getting the ball into his playmakers' hands, as that is what he did in San Francisco with so many weapons.

Don't be surprised to see Garoppolo in silver and black in 2023.