    Anthony Davis Clowned by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Lillard, Blazers with LeBron Out

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 13: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 13, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    The version of Anthony Davis that looked like an MVP candidate early in the 2022-23 season is nowhere to be found, and Lakers fans are seemingly fed up.

    Davis finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's 127-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, continuing his largely disappointing stretch of play since returning from a right foot injury.

    The All-Star big man has scored under 20 points in three of his past four games and has not stepped up to the plate with LeBron James continuing to deal with an ankle injury.

    RPS⛈ @RussPlzWin

    Anthony Davis Since Russell Westbrook Got Traded: <a href="https://t.co/cgC8K6Bmkb">pic.twitter.com/cgC8K6Bmkb</a>

    Faze 🌊 @Not4PFaze

    Anthony Davis without Russell Westbrook spoon feeding him dunks and layups <a href="https://t.co/nJoSOSsa0N">pic.twitter.com/nJoSOSsa0N</a>

    JD  @j2110_

    <a href="https://t.co/EBnAKsz1au">pic.twitter.com/EBnAKsz1au</a>

    Mac @sloppyonionring

    Don't be fooled by <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> 20 boards last night.....Portland didn't have a center so of course you do that......can we get the same energy when you SUPPOSED to be big??

    Universal 💫🇿🇦 @Theo_Cliche

    Trade Anthony Davis. Dude is done.

    Cinco 5 projects @conciprojects

    The only vampire in the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> is Anthony Davis sucking the energy out of the whole team with his lackluster performance. Not Top 75. <a href="https://t.co/5OxzGESwb4">https://t.co/5OxzGESwb4</a>

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    Anthony Davis couldn't score 20 points on Drew Eubanks &amp; Trendon Watford LMAO. I refuse to believe y'all enjoy watching him hoop. <a href="https://t.co/16zhThqKGc">https://t.co/16zhThqKGc</a> <a href="https://t.co/upKO1EjLKK">pic.twitter.com/upKO1EjLKK</a>

    Yu @YucciMane

    Anthony Davis getting dunked on by Drew Eubanks and shut down by Trendon Watford is why LeBron wanted Kyrie

    Lakers fans have been watching Davis' movements like a hawk, especially since his seemingly odd reaction to James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. The big man later explained he was just angry the Lakers were losing a winnable game to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's nevertheless been a struggle for Davis of late.

    Davis began the season with a seeming return to superstar form, eschewing the perimeter in favor of dominating near the basket. When Davis went down with the foot injury that cost him a month of action, he was playing like the superstar the Lakers hoped would be able to take over the mantle from James following LeBron's eventual retirement.

    The version of Davis who has shown up since returning from injury has been a combination of timid and far less efficient as a scorer. The Lakers are in the midst of a fight just to make the play-in tournament, so they can ill afford Davis playing at anything less than 100 percent.

