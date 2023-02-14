Derek Carr's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots After Expected Release from Raiders

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Derek Carr is officially set to become a free agent, as the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan on releasing the veteran quarterback on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are making the move before over $40 million on his contract becomes fully guaranteed. The team had explored the possibility of trading Carr, but he ultimately informed the organization that he would not be waiving his no-trade clause.

Rapoport noted that there will be substantial interest in the 31-year-old and he also revealed a list of potential suitors, with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets among the top options.

"Derek Carr will instantly become the top free agent available," Rapoport said. "Unlike most free agents who have to wait until mid-March, he can sign now. Among the teams expected to be interested: still the Saints, the [Carolina] Panthers, the Jets, the [Tennessee] Titans and some others."

New Orleans was the only team to receive permission to speak to Carr, as the team reportedly "had essentially worked out the framework" of a trade with Las Vegas. While the signal-caller ultimately decided against being dealt to the Saints, Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Monday that there is still mutual interest on both sides.

While New Orleans presents an intriguing crop of offensive talent led by Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, there may not be a more ready-made situation for Carr than in New York. The Jets boast a top-five defense as well as an impressive collection of young skill players.

New York became the third team in NFL history to have a pair of players win both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, as wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner took home hardware at last week's NFL Honors. They're both shining examples of the Jets' bright future. Adding Carr to the mix would push the Jets over the top as a contender in the AFC, a status the team hasn't enjoyed in over a decade.

The Titans and Panthers are both coming off 7-10 campaigns and have questions heading into the 2023 season. Tennessee overhauled its offensive coaching staff after finishing 30th in the league with 296.8 yards per game. Carolina is under a new regime after the hiring of head coach Frank Reich, who was fired by the Indianapolis Colts midway through last season.

Other teams that could be in the market for a new quarterback include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.