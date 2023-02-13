Heat Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Miami Have Mutual Interest After Forward Waived by Pacers

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Serge Ibaka may be in a Miami Heat uniform the next time he takes the court in an NBA game.

The Indiana Pacers acquired the big man as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks but proceeded to waive him after the deal. That opens the door for Ibaka to potentially join a contender, and the Heat could be the team.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported Ibaka and the Heat have mutual interest as the season approaches the stretch run.

