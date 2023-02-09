Report: Serge Ibaka to Be Waived by Pacers; Will Hit Open Market After Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Serge Ibaka was traded to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the three-team deal that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now the veteran center is being waived by the Pacers and will hit the open market, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported on Jan. 20 that the Bucks and Ibaka mutually agreed to part ways via trade as he continued to remain away from the team for "personal reasons."

Ibaka instantly became a buyout candidate after he was traded to Indiana. However, it's unclear which teams might be interested in the veteran big man.

The Bucks acquired Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2021-22 season's trade deadline, and he re-signed with the team on a one-year, $2.9 million deal over the summer.

Ibaka appeared in 19 games for the Bucks last season, mainly off the bench, and he averaged seven points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor in 17.8 minutes per game.

The 33-year-old's role in Milwaukee declined this season. In 16 games, he averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor in 11.6 minutes per game. Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo, understandably, saw far more playing time.

Ibaka, a two-time block champion, began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. His best years came from 2012-21 when he averaged 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, one assist and 1.9 blocks in 628 games in that span.

Now past his prime, Ibaka has been serviceable off the bench, and he should prove to be a solid addition for any teams looking for additional depth entering the final months of the regular season.